Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Evan Bouchard's first-period marker. Over the last quarter of the regular season, Nugent-Hopkins posted nine goals and 23 helpers over 21 contests. The 30-year-old will make his biggest impact as a playmaker for the Oilers' other stars on the top power-play unit, where he racked up 53 of his 104 points in 2022-23.