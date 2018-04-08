Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Produces two points Saturday
Nugent-Hopkins posted a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's game against the Canucks.
The assist was Nugent-Hopkins' first power-play point since March 5 against Arizona. The 24-year-old forward will finish his campaign tied with his career-best 24 goals from the 2014-15 season, but Nugent-Hopkins played 14 less games this year. Nugent-Hopkins will turn his focus to the World Hockey Championships, which start on May 4 in Denmark.
