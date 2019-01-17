Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Productive as usual

Nugent-Hopkins registered a game-high six shots on goal to complement a pair of special teams assists in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

Nugent-Hopkins was the lone distributor on Jujhar Khaira's tally to open the scoring, and he ended up securing his 12th multi-point game of the season via a secondary assist to Connor McDavid. Edmonton's first overall pick from 2011, RNH has been incredibly consistent from one year to the next and he's definitely not to blame for the Western Conference club currently ranking T-21st in the league at 2.83 goals per game.