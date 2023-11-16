Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Nugent-Hopkins had the secondary helper on Evander Kane's game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period. While Nugent-Hopkins has picked up three points over his last four games, he's been more of a secondary scorer lately with no multi-point efforts since Oct. 17. The 30-year-old is up to 11 points, 35 shots on net, 18 PIM, nine hits and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances.