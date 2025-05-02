Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Nugent-Hopkins' offense came back as the Oilers' woke up in this series. He was scoreless in the first two games, then put up three goals and two helpers over the final four contests to help send Edmonton into a second-round matchup versus Vegas. The 32-year-old has added 12 shots on net, five blocked shots, four hits and an even plus-minus rating over six playoff outings.