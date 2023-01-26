Nugent-Hopkins recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and four helpers, including three on the power play, during his three-game point streak. The 29-year-old remains on track for a career year -- he already has a career-best 30 power-play points, and he's at 58 points through 49 contests overall. That puts him 10 shy of his previous high-water mark from the 2018-19 campaign.