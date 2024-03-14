Nugent-Hopkins posted two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.
Nugent-Hopkins is in an eight-game goal drought, but he has six helpers in that span. The 30-year-old is up to 58 points (21 on the power play) with 138 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 63 contests this season. Whether he's centering his own line or playing alongside one of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins continues to return solid scoring for fantasy managers.
