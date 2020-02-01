Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Pushes point streak to seven games

Nugent-Hopkins collected two assists, five shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Nugent-Hopkins had a hand in both of linemate Leon Draisaitl's tallies in the contest. The two-helper outing gave Nugent-Hopkins a seven-game point streak -- he's posted four goals and seven assists during that run. For the season, he's at 36 points, 106 shots and a plus-2 rating in 45 contests. He finished January with 12 points in nine outings, effectively reversing his slow start to the campaign.