Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on a game-high nine shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 4.

Nugent-Hopkins flung four more pucks on net than the next-closest Oiler (Oscar Klefbom, 5). Despite the high-volume shooting, Nugent-Hopkins only scored once, his second goal and eighth point in the series. He finished the abbreviated playoff run with 22 shots and a minus-2 rating despite his otherwise high scoring pace.