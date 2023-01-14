Nugent-Hopkins scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

One of Nugent-Hopkins' helpers came on the power play. Friday's performance displayed his strong all-around game, though it's been his offense shining lately with three goals and nine helpers over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has surpassed his 50-point campaign last year, racking up 21 tallies, 32 assists, 27 power-play points, two shorthanded points and 107 shots on net through 44 outings overall.