Nugent-Hopkins is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston due to an illness, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Nugent-Hopkins has 15 goals and 49 points in 52 contests this season. If he can't play Wednesday, then Ryan McLeod might move up to the second line while Sam Gagner might see some power-play ice time. Nugent-Hopkins' absence would also likely result in Connor Brown drawing back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday.