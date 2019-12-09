Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Quiet night in first game back
Nugent-Hopkins (hand) had one shot on goal and won six of nine faceoffs in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.
Nugent-Hopkins was appearing in his first game since Nov. 23 but was unable to make an offensive impact in his return to the lineup. Still, his presence is a welcome addition to a lineup that is already short of offense behind all-world first-liners Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and 16 points in 25 games this season.
