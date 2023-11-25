Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and added two power-play assists in Friday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

Nugent-Hopkins has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last four games as he starts to get his play back on track. The Oilers were much more in sync Friday than they've been for most of the season, which benefits the supporting cast like Nugent-Hopkins. The 30-year-old is up to four goals, 13 helpers, six power-play points, 41 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 19 appearances.