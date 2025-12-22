Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Nugent-Hopkins' second multi-goal game of the campaign. He's been good in December with four goals and eight assists over 11 appearances during the month. Overall, the playmaking forward has 10 goals, 20 helpers, 16 power-play points, 46 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 28 contests this season.