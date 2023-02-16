Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
Nugent-Hopkins' goals were in the second period, and he also helped out on Leon Draisaitl's tally in the third. This was Nugent-Hopkins' sixth multi-point effort in his last 13 appearances. The 29-year-old now has 26 goals and 66 points through 55 appearances. He's produced 35 power-play points, 134 shots on net and a plus-9 rating while working in a top-six role.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Deposits power-play tally•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Point streak reaches five games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sends two power-play helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Provides power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Posts three-point effort•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Slides power-play helper•