Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Nugent-Hopkins' goals were in the second period, and he also helped out on Leon Draisaitl's tally in the third. This was Nugent-Hopkins' sixth multi-point effort in his last 13 appearances. The 29-year-old now has 26 goals and 66 points through 55 appearances. He's produced 35 power-play points, 134 shots on net and a plus-9 rating while working in a top-six role.