Nugent-Hopkins had two goals on eight shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Nugent-Hopkins scored the Oilers' first and fifth goals, with the former being a power-play tally. He also had the secondary helper on Connor McDavid's hat-trick-clinching tally in the second period. Those two first overall picks compose two-thirds of the Oilers' top line -- Nugent-Hopkins should have no trouble generating offense most nights, especially if he and McDavid are on the same page.