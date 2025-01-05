Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Nugent-Hopkins has scored six times and added two assists over his last 10 outings. He's up to the 10-goal mark this season while also producing 12 assists, 79 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Nugent-Hopkins has exceeded the 20-goal mark just once in the previous four campaigns when he had 37 tallies and 104 points in 2022-23, by far the best year of his career.