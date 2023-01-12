Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins reached the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2019-20 with his first-period marker. He also helped out on the second of Klim Kostin's tallies, which gave Nugent-Hopkins 50 points on the season, matching his output from 63 games last year. He's done it in just 43 outings in 2022-23, and he's one of four Oilers to already reach the 20-goal plateau. The 29-year-old forward has added 105 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and 26 power-play points while filling a middle-six role.