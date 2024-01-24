Nugent-Hopkins provided an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Nugent-Hopkins helped out on an Evander Kane goal in the third period. Usually, Nugent-Hopkins is on the top line, but he traded places with Leon Draisaitl for the third period with head coach Kris Knoblauch looking to spark the Oilers' offense. Nugent-Hopkins has a helper in three straight contests, giving him 41 points, 105 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 43 outings this season.
