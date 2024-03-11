Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Nugent-Hopkins entered Sunday on a four-game dry spell. The 30-year-old snapped the slump with the secondary helper on the first of Darnell Nurse's two goals. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 16 goals, 40 assists, 137 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 62 appearances while serving as a fixture in the Oilers' top six.