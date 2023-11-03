Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Nugent-Hopkins set up an Evander Kane tally in the first period. This was Nugent-Hopkins' second game in a row with a helper. With the Oilers flailing early in the season, Leon Draisaitl is alongside Connor McDavid on the top line, allowing Nugent-Hopkins to center the second line. That tends to lead to reduced offense for the 30-year-old, though he would benefit if the power play got going. He's at two tallies, six helpers, 22 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating through nine contests overall.