Nugent-Hopkins earned an assist and added three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.

Nugent-Hopkins is back on track after a scoreless outing Monday. He has an assist in each of the last two games, and he's produced four goals and six helpers in eight games in December. The 29-year-old forward has 35 points (18 on the power play) with 76 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 31 outings this season.