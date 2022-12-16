Nugent-Hopkins earned an assist and added three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.
Nugent-Hopkins is back on track after a scoreless outing Monday. He has an assist in each of the last two games, and he's produced four goals and six helpers in eight games in December. The 29-year-old forward has 35 points (18 on the power play) with 76 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 31 outings this season.
