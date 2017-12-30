Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Records three point night in loss

Nugent-Hopkins posted a goal, three points and five shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Blackhawks on Friday.

Behind a strong December, Nugent-Hopkins is well on pace to surpass his totals from last season. He has six goals and 11 points in 12 games this month, which gives him 15 goals and 29 points through 38 games. He had 18 goals and 43 points in 82 games last season. Nugent-Hopkins is currently set to post a career-high 63 points, but don't be too surprised if he doesn't reach that total. Through 38 contests, Nugent-Hopkins owns a career-best 15.8 shooting percentage. If that dips at all back closer to his career norm, the center could be in line for a dry spell.