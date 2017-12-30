Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Records three point night in loss
Nugent-Hopkins posted a goal, three points and five shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Blackhawks on Friday.
Behind a strong December, Nugent-Hopkins is well on pace to surpass his totals from last season. He has six goals and 11 points in 12 games this month, which gives him 15 goals and 29 points through 38 games. He had 18 goals and 43 points in 82 games last season. Nugent-Hopkins is currently set to post a career-high 63 points, but don't be too surprised if he doesn't reach that total. Through 38 contests, Nugent-Hopkins owns a career-best 15.8 shooting percentage. If that dips at all back closer to his career norm, the center could be in line for a dry spell.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Up to 25 points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets first shortie of career•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Pots overtime winner Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Records two helpers in blowout loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores twice against Vegas•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Contributes helper Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...