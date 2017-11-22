Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Records two helpers in blowout loss
Nugent-Hopkins registered two assists during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to St. Louis.
Don't look now, but the 2011 first overall selection has recorded six goals and eight assists through his past 13 outings. Nugent-Hopkins' recent uptick in production is encouraging because the 24-year-old center is still just in the beginning stages of his offensive prime. Additionally, with opposing teams focused on slowing down Connor McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins should see some softer five-on-five matchups. A bounce-back campaign appears to already be in the works for the Burnaby, B.C. native.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores twice against Vegas•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Contributes helper Saturday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Extends points streak to three games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Picks up assist Saturday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two goals in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...