Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Records two helpers in blowout loss

Nugent-Hopkins registered two assists during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to St. Louis.

Don't look now, but the 2011 first overall selection has recorded six goals and eight assists through his past 13 outings. Nugent-Hopkins' recent uptick in production is encouraging because the 24-year-old center is still just in the beginning stages of his offensive prime. Additionally, with opposing teams focused on slowing down Connor McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins should see some softer five-on-five matchups. A bounce-back campaign appears to already be in the works for the Burnaby, B.C. native.