Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Nugent-Hopkins has recorded five points in his last five games, all of which have come with the man advantage. That's where he's been most effective in recent seasons as his playmaking works well with the Oilers' other stars. Nugent-Hopkins has earned eight of his 13 points (five goals, eight helpers) on the power play this year. The forward has added 30 shots on net, eight PIM, a minus-1 rating and 10 hits through 12 contests.