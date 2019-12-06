Play

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Remains sidelined Friday

Nugent-Hopkins (hand) will not dress for Friday's game against the Kings, Derek VanDiest of NHL.com reports.

Nugent-Hopkins has been sidelined since Nov. 23 versus the Golden Knights without an exact date established for his return to action. While it sounds as though he may be back on the ice in short order, the winger's activation from injured reserve should officially signify it.

More News
Our Latest Stories