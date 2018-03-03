Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Returns to lineup
Nugent-Hopkins (ribs) will make his return Saturday against the Rangers, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Nugent-Hopkins will be on a top line Saturday night against the Rangers, though it isn't as ideal as it sounds. Michael Cammalleri and newly acquired Pontus Aberg will be alongside him, while Connor McDavid will skate on another line. The 24-year-old center hasn't played since Jan. 13 but was consistently contributing (31 points in 46 games in 2017-18) before being shelved. He will likely need some time to shake off the rust; however, he is worth taking a flier on in deep leagues and daily formats for now.
