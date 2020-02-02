Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Riding eight-game point streak
Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on a team-high six shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.
Nugent-Hopkins' tally came at 11:37 of the second period. He's up to five tallies and seven helpers during his eight-game point streak. For the season, the 26-year-old has 14 goals, 37 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 46 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Pushes point streak to seven games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Unlikely combatant Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies opening goal•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Good to go•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Feeling sick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.