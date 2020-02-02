Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Riding eight-game point streak

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on a team-high six shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins' tally came at 11:37 of the second period. He's up to five tallies and seven helpers during his eight-game point streak. For the season, the 26-year-old has 14 goals, 37 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 46 appearances.