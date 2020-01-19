Play

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Riding five-game point streak

Nugent-Hopkins collected two assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.

Nugent-Hopkins is in a groove with four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. The 26-year-old is playing his best hockey of the season. He's up to 33 points (13 tallies, 20 helpers) through 43 contests.

