Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Riding five-game point streak
Nugent-Hopkins collected two assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.
Nugent-Hopkins is in a groove with four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. The 26-year-old is playing his best hockey of the season. He's up to 33 points (13 tallies, 20 helpers) through 43 contests.
