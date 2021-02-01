Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on seven shots and supplied two assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Senators. All three points came on the power play.

Nugent-Hopkins received some of the benefit from big performances by Leon Draisaitl (six helpers) and Connor McDavid (five points). While Nugent-Hopkins wasn't as explosive, fantasy managers won't turn their nose up at a three-point outing. The 27-year-old forward is up to five goals, 10 points, 40 shots and a minus-3 rating through 11 contests. He's locked into a top-six role, so there's plenty of reason to trust Nugent-Hopkins in fantasy.