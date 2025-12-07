Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins tallied at 3:00 of the first period, setting the tone for the Oilers' second blowout win in a row. He has two goals, four helpers, seven shots and a minus-2 rating over four contests since coming back from an undisclosed injury. The 32-year-old playmaking forward has seven goals, 15 helpers, 13 power-play points, 30 shots on net and a minus-13 rating across 20 appearances this season. Even with the time he's missed, he could still challenge for the second 70-point campaign of his career.