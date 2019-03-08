Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores for new career-high

Nugent-Hopkins scored during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks for a new career-high of 57 points.

In the eighth season of his career, Nugent-Hopkins is having a career-season in every sense. He is three goals, one assist, and one power-play points behind his career-highs in each of those categories as he has joined Connor McDavid on the Oilers' first line.

