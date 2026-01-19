Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Nugent-Hopkins suited up for his 1,000th regular-season game, and he marked the occasion with a tally just 5:55 into the contest. That ended an 11-game goal drought for Nugent-Hopkins, who had eight assists in that span. In his career, he's compiled 283 goals and 505 assists in the regular season, as well as 81 points in 96 playoff outings. The longest-tenured Oiler has racked up 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists), 71 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 41 appearances in 2025-26.