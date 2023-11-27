Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and went plus-4 in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and seven assists over his last nine outings. His tally at 12:37 of the first period ended up being the game-winner for the Oilers as they marched to a dominant win. The 30-year-old is up to five goals, 18 points, 42 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 20 contests this season. He should continue to be in a good position for offense if he stays on Connor McDavid's wing for a while.