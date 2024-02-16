Nugent-Hopkins scored and finished with a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis.
While Nugent-Hopkins isn't matching last year's career-best 104-point pace, he has been producing consistently. Edmonton is 18-3 since Dec. 21, and, in that time, Nugent-Hopkins has eight goals and 19 points.
