Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in return
Nugent-Hopkins found the back of the net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
Nugent-Hopkins missed 18 games (ribs) yet failed to show any signs of rust, netting his 17th goal of the season. The former No. 1 pick (2011) logged a decent amount of ice time (13:20) in his return as well. While he didn't start the game alongside Connor McDavid, he did share a few shifts with the Oilers' captain -- McDavid actually assisted on the goal. Now healthy, Nugent-Hopkins is again worthy of a spot in deep leagues and daily formats.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Returns to lineup•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nearing return•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: In line to return early next month•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Skates Tuesday morning•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Still ailing•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sidelined 5-6 weeks with cracked ribs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...