Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in return

Nugent-Hopkins found the back of the net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Nugent-Hopkins missed 18 games (ribs) yet failed to show any signs of rust, netting his 17th goal of the season. The former No. 1 pick (2011) logged a decent amount of ice time (13:20) in his return as well. While he didn't start the game alongside Connor McDavid, he did share a few shifts with the Oilers' captain -- McDavid actually assisted on the goal. Now healthy, Nugent-Hopkins is again worthy of a spot in deep leagues and daily formats.