Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores late in losing effort
Nugent-Hopkins tallied a late goal against the Canucks on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to get the win for Edmonton.
Nugent-Hopkins had a solid game, finishing with a goal, a plus-1 rating, a blocked shot, and tied for the team lead with four shots. The 24-year-old has been asked to bounce back from last year's sluggish scoring and, though it's early in the year, this wasn't a bad Game 2.
