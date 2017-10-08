Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores late in losing effort

Nugent-Hopkins tallied a late goal against the Canucks on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to get the win for Edmonton.

Nugent-Hopkins had a solid game, finishing with a goal, a plus-1 rating, a blocked shot, and tied for the team lead with four shots. The 24-year-old has been asked to bounce back from last year's sluggish scoring and, though it's early in the year, this wasn't a bad Game 2.