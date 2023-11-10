Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Nugent-Hopkins got the Oilers within a goal with 2:26 left in the third period, but they couldn't tie it up. He also took both of the team's penalties in the contest, and each occurred in the final frame. The 30-year-old has three points over his last five games, and he's at three goals, six helpers, 30 shots on net, seven hits, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 12 outings.