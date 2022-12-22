Nugent-Hopkins notched a goal and drew two assists during a 6-3 win over the host Stars on Wednesday.

Nugent-Hopkins, who has four goals in his past three outings, extended his point streak to five games against the Stars. Producing more than a point per game for the first time in his career, the 29-year-old center has collected 41 points in 34 games this season. Nugent-Hopkins, who earned a plus-2 rating Wednesday, recorded a career-high 69 points during 82 games in 2018-19.