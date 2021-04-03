Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins got the Oilers on the board at 1:19 of the second period by converting on a Leon Draisaitl pass. The 27-year-old Nugent-Hopkins is up to 12 tallies, 28 points, 103 shots on net and 16 power-play points through 38 contests. He'll likely continue working in the top six.