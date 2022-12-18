Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots in the Oilers' 4-3 defeat to Anaheim on Saturday.
Saturday's goal extends Nugent-Hopkins' point streak to three games and gives him five goals and 12 points in the month of December. The former first-overall pick has had an excellent start to the 2022-23 campaign with 15 goals and 36 points in 32 games. Nugent-Hopkins will continue to be a scoring threat playing in the Oilers' top-six forward core and top power-play unit.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Records helper in shootout loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nabs power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: On four-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Picks up three points in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Logs helper in home loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Buries power-play marker•