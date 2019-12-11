Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores PPG in loss
Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.
Nugent-Hopkins scored three minutes into the second period for his sixth goal of the season, but his first in nearly a month. The 26-year-old was playing in just his second game since returning from a hand injury on Sunday. He's got 17 points in 27 games this season.
More News
