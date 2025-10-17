Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores second goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and took five shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Nugent-Hopkins had three points in the season opener against the Flames on Oct. 8 but didn't crack the scoresheet in the subsequent two contests. He snapped that two-game skid with a second-period tally Thursday, a snap shot from the left circle that gave the Oilers a momentary 2-1 lead. Nugent-Hopkins is up to four points (two goals, two assists) in four games to open the season.
