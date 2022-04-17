Nugent-Hopkins scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Nugent-Hopkins tallied the last goal of the game at 15:32 of the third period. The 29-year-old has earned three goals and three assists through eight games in April. For the season, the Canadian forward has 47 points (22 on the power play, five shorthanded) with 144 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 57 outings.