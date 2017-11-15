Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores twice against Vegas

Nugent-Hopkins scored twice in Tuesday's 8-2 victory over the Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old is now up to eight goals and 14 points in 18 contests. Nugent-Hopkins has been playing very well of late and has six goals in his last 10 games dating back to late-October. The goal Tuesday came with the man advantage, as Nugent-Hopkins has now struck three times with the man advantage after only netting five power-play tallies in 82 games last season. With the Oiler's offense heating up, Nugent-Hopkins makes for a very reliable fantasy play across a variety of formats.