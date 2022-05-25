Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals on five shots and blocked five shots in in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 4.

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom misplayed the puck on his first touch, turning it over to Nugent-Hopkins for a goal just 21 seconds into the game. In the third, Nugent-Hopkins added the game-winner on a rebound. The 29-year-old forward hadn't scored in seven games prior to Tuesday. He's at four tallies, six assists, 27 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 11 playoff contests.