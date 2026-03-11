Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Nugent-Hopkins has three goals over four contests in March. The 32-year-old is up to 17 tallies, 50 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 56 appearances this season. He's already surpassed his output of 49 points in 78 regular-season games from last year, and he should be able to push for the 20-goal and 60-point marks.
