Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scoring binge continues
Nugent-Hopkins provided a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Washington.
Nugent-Hopkins is absolutely loving life on the top line alongside Connor McDavid with 11 points in eight games, though he didn't need McDavid's help to score shorthanded courtesy of a brutal Washington giveaway. It appears McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins will stay productive regardless of who fills the third spot on their line, so it will likely take an injury for the 2011 first overall pick not to comfortably eclipse his previous high of 56 points.
