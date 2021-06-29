Nugent-Hopkins signed an eight-year, $41 million contract with Edmonton on Tuesday.

Nugent-Hopkins has appeared in 656 games for the Oilers since being selected first overall in the 2001 NHL Draft. Over those 10 seasons, the 28-year-old winger compiled four 20-goal campaigns and has topped the 50-point threshold five times. With a full 82-game campaign next year, Nugent-Hopkins should be capable of reaching both those marks in 2021-22 which makes him a top-end fantasy option.