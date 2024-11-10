Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Nugent-Hopkins has two helpers over his last seven games, though both have come on the power play. The 31-year-old lined up as the third-line center Saturday, though he played a larger role than that with Jeff Skinner getting benched at times. Nugent-Hopkins has six points (three on the power play), 28 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 15 contests. That's fairly mediocre offense for a player who has topped 60 points four times in the last six years.